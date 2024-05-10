Ukraine's Air Force receives first F-16 fighter jet trainer – video

Czechia has handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to one of Ukraine’s tactical aviation brigades, and its main module is being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian engineers.

Source: Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram; press service for Air Force Command

Quote: "I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine strengthen its aircraft component. Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a strong supply of training equipment for our youth. I urge our allies to join this initiative."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force explains that this is not a simulator, but a full-fledged flight simulator with a real F-16 cockpit.

Hydraulics will be installed next, so that the pilot will get the most realistic experience during training flights.

Background:

Media outlets reported that the first F-16 fighter jets would appear in the Ukrainian skies around June 2024.

The Belgian government recently approved a 25th support aid package for Ukraine, which includes funds for maintaining F-16s.

Support UP or become our patron!