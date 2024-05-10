All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force receives first F-16 fighter jet trainer – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 May 2024, 11:32
Ukraine's Air Force receives first F-16 fighter jet trainer – video
screenshot

Czechia has handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to one of Ukraine’s tactical aviation brigades, and its main module is being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian engineers.

Source: Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram; press service for Air Force Command

Quote: "I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine strengthen its aircraft component. Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a strong supply of training equipment for our youth. I urge our allies to join this initiative."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force explains that this is not a simulator, but a full-fledged flight simulator with a real F-16 cockpit.

Hydraulics will be installed next, so that the pilot will get the most realistic experience during training flights.

Background:

  • Media outlets reported that the first F-16 fighter jets would appear in the Ukrainian skies around June 2024
  • The Belgian government recently approved a 25th support aid package for Ukraine, which includes funds for maintaining F-16s. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: fighter jetsUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
fighter jets
Polish aircraft scrambled at night again due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
F-16 fighter jets expected soon – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Debris of Russian missile fall down on porch of house
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: