Three civilians injured, one seriously, in Russian attack on Kozatske, Kherson Oblast
Saturday, 27 April 2024, 17:51
Three men have been injured in a Russian attack on the village of Kozatske (Kherson Oblast) on Saturday, 27 April. One of them is in serious condition.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Kozatske is under enemy fire again. Russian troops fired mortars on the village around 14:30 today.
Three people have been injured in the bombardment. They are men aged 41, 47 and 53.
The casualties have been hospitalised to receive medical care. One of them is in a serious condition."
