Three civilians injured, one seriously, in Russian attack on Kozatske, Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 17:51
Three civilians injured, one seriously, in Russian attack on Kozatske, Kherson Oblast
The village of Kozatske (Kherson Oblast). Screenshot: deepstatemap

Three men have been injured in a Russian attack on the village of Kozatske (Kherson Oblast) on Saturday, 27 April. One of them is in serious condition.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Kozatske is under enemy fire again. Russian troops fired mortars on the village around 14:30 today.

Three people have been injured in the bombardment. They are men aged 41, 47 and 53.

The casualties have been hospitalised to receive medical care. One of them is in a serious condition."

