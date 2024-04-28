Powerful explosion rocks Dzhankoi

Telegram channels reported a powerful explosion in Dzhankoi and the surrounding district in occupied Crimea on the night of 27-28 April.

Source: Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) and other Telegram channels

Details: Crimean Wind reported that a powerful explosion was heard in Dzhankoi and the Dzhankoi district.

The same information was posted by private Crimean Telegram channels, as well as the public Air Alert Map.

