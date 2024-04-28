All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Powerful explosion rocks Dzhankoi

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 April 2024, 00:22
Powerful explosion rocks Dzhankoi
An explosion. Stock photo

Telegram channels reported a powerful explosion in Dzhankoi and the surrounding district in occupied Crimea on the night of 27-28 April.

Source: Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) and other Telegram channels

Details: Crimean Wind reported that a powerful explosion was heard in Dzhankoi and the Dzhankoi district.

Advertisement:

The same information was posted by private Crimean Telegram channels, as well as the public Air Alert Map.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeaoccupationexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Crimea
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
Ukrainian Navy confirms strike on Russian ship in Sevastopol
Russians claim their ship was attacked in Crimea, fire occurred – video
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: