Powerful explosion rocks Dzhankoi
Sunday, 28 April 2024, 00:22
Telegram channels reported a powerful explosion in Dzhankoi and the surrounding district in occupied Crimea on the night of 27-28 April.
Source: Crimean Wind (Krymskyi Viter) and other Telegram channels
Details: Crimean Wind reported that a powerful explosion was heard in Dzhankoi and the Dzhankoi district.
The same information was posted by private Crimean Telegram channels, as well as the public Air Alert Map.
