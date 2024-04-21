Russians claim their ship was attacked in Crimea, fire occurred – video

Russian media and Telegram channels reported explosions in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on the morning of 21 April. The Russians later claimed that a ship had been attacked by a missile.

Source: ChP Sevastopol Telegram channel; Telegram-based news outlet Astra; Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed "governor of Sevastopol"

Details: Reports online indicate that the Crimean Bridge has been closed to traffic, and explosions have been heard in Sevastopol Bay. People say they are seeing "a lot of smoke".

Advertisement:

Russian occupying authorities have issued a missile warning in Crimea.

Followers of the Telegram channels report that fire engines are rushing to the north of Sevastopol.

They are likely heading towards Sukharna Bay or Hollandiia Bay.

The occupying authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

Updated: Razvozhayev later claimed that "the military repelled an anti-ship missile attack on one of the ships".

A fire was supposedly caused by falling shrapnel and has been extinguished.

Videos of smoke rising from amidst the ships have been posted online.

Support UP or become our patron!