Ukrainian Navy confirms strike on Russian ship in Sevastopol

A Russian salvage ship, the Kommuna, caught fire in the port of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea, due to an operation by the Ukrainian Navy on 21 April.

Source: Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "This event occurred with the direct involvement of the Ukrainian Navy. The type of damage caused to the ship is being established, but early reports indicate that the ship is not fit to perform missions."

Advertisement:

Details: Pletenchuk explained that the vessel was not a warship but, despite its age, it had been servicing the Russian Black Sea Fleet and was in working order.

The Russians had been using the Kommuna to survey the location where the Moskva – the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet – sank.

Background: Russian media and Telegram channels reported explosions in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on the morning of 21 April. The Russians later stated that a ship had been attacked by a missile.

There were also reports of a blaze on the Kommuna.

Note: Russian open sources say the Kommuna is a support sea vessel of the Russian Navy, a submarine rescue ship. It is the Russian Navy's oldest vessel and the oldest ship in military service in the world.

Support UP or become our patron!