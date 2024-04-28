Russia loses more than one thousand soldiers in one day

The Russian Armed Forces lost 1,096 soldiers, 43 artillery systems and 11 tanks on the battlefield on 27 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

466,150 (+1096) military personnel;

7,279 (+11) tanks;

13,991 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

11,948 (+43) artillery systems;

1,050 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

776 (+1) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,507 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,124 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,065 (+46) vehicles and tankers;

1,971 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being ascertained.

