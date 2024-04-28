Russia loses more than one thousand soldiers in one day
Sunday, 28 April 2024, 08:22
The Russian Armed Forces lost 1,096 soldiers, 43 artillery systems and 11 tanks on the battlefield on 27 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 466,150 (+1096) military personnel;
- 7,279 (+11) tanks;
- 13,991 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,948 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,050 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 776 (+1) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,507 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,124 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,065 (+46) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,971 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being ascertained.
