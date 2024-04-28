Kherson Oblast: Russian forces hit critical infrastructure facility and educational institution

The map of active hostilities in Kherson Oblast; the green colour indicates Ukrainian-controlled territory, and the red indicates the territories held by Russian occupying forces. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast on 27 April, hitting residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russian military had hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and eight private houses.

A higher education institution, a critical infrastructure facility, an agricultural company, outbuildings, a garage and private cars have been struck.

The Russians reportedly fired on the settlements of Kizomys, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Mykhailivka, Stanislav, Novokairy, Kozatske, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Berehove, Tokarivka, Novoberyslav, Kostyrka, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, and Molodizhne.

In addition, Russian forces struck the city of Kherson with a missile at noon and launched glide bombs on Beryslav and Kherson districts at dawn on Sunday, 28 April.

