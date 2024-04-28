All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians claim to have shot down 17 UAVs over Russia, some near oil depot

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 April 2024, 09:10
Russians claim to have shot down 17 UAVs over Russia, some near oil depot
Kaluga Oblast, Russia. Screenshot: Google Maps

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 17 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down and intercepted by air defence systems on the night of 27-28 April.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Vladislav Shapsha, Kaluga Oblast Governor

Details: The local authorities stated that at 03:40, three UAVs crashed near the oil depot in the town of Liudinovo. It was reported that there were no casualties or damage.

Advertisement:

The Russian Ministry of Defence counted 17 UAVs, all of which were allegedly shot down, including nine over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, three over Kursk Oblast, two over Belgorod Oblast and three over the territory of Kaluga Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Russia
Russians decide to do without Victory Day celebrations in occupied territories
Images emerge of results of Ukrainian attack on Russian oil depot in Smolensk Oblast – photo
Former subordinate of Russian deputy defence minister arrested in Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: