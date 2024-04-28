Russians claim to have shot down 17 UAVs over Russia, some near oil depot

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 17 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down and intercepted by air defence systems on the night of 27-28 April.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Vladislav Shapsha, Kaluga Oblast Governor

Details: The local authorities stated that at 03:40, three UAVs crashed near the oil depot in the town of Liudinovo. It was reported that there were no casualties or damage.

The Russian Ministry of Defence counted 17 UAVs, all of which were allegedly shot down, including nine over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, three over Kursk Oblast, two over Belgorod Oblast and three over the territory of Kaluga Oblast.

