Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 08:00
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, Russia lost more than 700 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 11 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 444,370 (+710) military personnel;
- 7,009 (+11) tanks;
- 13,368 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,142 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,025 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 745 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,796 (+17) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,059 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,813 (+30) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,838 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
