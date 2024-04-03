Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, Russia lost more than 700 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 11 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

444,370 (+710) military personnel;

7,009 (+11) tanks;

13,368 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;

11,142 (+30) artillery systems;

1,025 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

745 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,796 (+17) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,059 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,813 (+30) vehicles and tankers;

1,838 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

