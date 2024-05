Local residents have reported that explosions were heard in occupied Crimea on the night of 29-30 April 2024, namely in Simferopol, Hvardiiske and Dzhankoi.

Source: Astra, a Russian media outlet; other Russian news outlets on Telegram

Details: Russian occupation authorities stated that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been blocked for about an hour.

