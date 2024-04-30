All Sections
Russian zoo sends two peacocks to combat zone to raise soldiers' spirits – photo

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 April 2024, 13:26
Russian zoo sends two peacocks to combat zone to raise soldiers' spirits – photo
The peacock sent to Russian soldiers. Photo: Lipetsk Zoo

A zoo in Lipetsk, Russia, has sent some unusual "humanitarian aid" to the combat zone – two peacocks.

A peacock and peahen have been transported to the Russian 252nd Rifle Division as part of the Who if Not Us? campaign.

Source: Lipetsk Zoo on social media 

The Russians hope that "the beauty of these birds will brighten up the soldiers’ combat routine"
Photo: Lipetsk Zoo

Details: Lipetsk Zoo posted information about the two peacocks on social media, but the post was later deleted.

Quote: "The beauty of the birds will inspire the guys [Russian soldiers – ed.] in the tough combat environment, bringing them a bit of joy. This is not an advertisement for the zoo, but a gift from the bottom of our hearts. We hope that the beauty of these birds will brighten up the soldiers' combat routine."

 
Information about this "humanitarian aid" and these photos were posted on social media, but the post was later deleted
Photo: Lipetsk Zoo

The zoo also posted a video in which one of the soldiers thanked them and mentioned that a large aviary is being built for the peacocks. He said soldiers will be able to "find some spiritual tranquillity" or "just contemplate and admire the beauty of the birds" there.

Background: The Russians have stolen rare Bengal tigers from zoos in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and taken zebras from the Askaniia-Nova Biosphere Reserve to occupied Crimea.

