Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 22 tanks over past day
Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 07:48
Russian forces lost 1,250 soldiers, 39 armoured combat vehicles and 22 tanks in its war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 468,720 (+1,250) military personnel;
- 7,307 (+22) tanks;
- 14,046 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,011 (+26) artillery systems;
- 1,053 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 779 (+1) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,531 (+3) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,126 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,142 (+33) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,977 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being ascertained.
Support UP or become our patron!