All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian anti-aircraft missile system before it fires its first shot – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 April 2024, 09:25
Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian anti-aircraft missile system before it fires its first shot – video
The moment when the Russian Buk system was hit. Screenshot

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system on one of the hottest fronts.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: During reconnaissance operations on one of the hottest fronts, operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces detected a Russian Buk-M1 that was preparing to launch missiles.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our operators transmitted the coordinates of the enemy target to the rocket and artillery unit of the Defence Forces. The Buk-M1 did not have time to fire a single rocket, as it was promptly destroyed."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Special Operations Forceswar
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Borisoglebsk EW system on Donetsk front – video
Defence Forces kill Russian soldiers building fortifications on southern front – video
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: