Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian anti-aircraft missile system before it fires its first shot – video
Thursday, 25 April 2024, 09:25
Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system on one of the hottest fronts.
Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine on social media
Details: During reconnaissance operations on one of the hottest fronts, operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces detected a Russian Buk-M1 that was preparing to launch missiles.
Quote: "Our operators transmitted the coordinates of the enemy target to the rocket and artillery unit of the Defence Forces. The Buk-M1 did not have time to fire a single rocket, as it was promptly destroyed."
