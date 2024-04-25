Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian anti-aircraft missile system before it fires its first shot – video

The moment when the Russian Buk system was hit. Screenshot

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system on one of the hottest fronts.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: During reconnaissance operations on one of the hottest fronts, operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces detected a Russian Buk-M1 that was preparing to launch missiles.

Quote: "Our operators transmitted the coordinates of the enemy target to the rocket and artillery unit of the Defence Forces. The Buk-M1 did not have time to fire a single rocket, as it was promptly destroyed."

