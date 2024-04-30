All Sections
Poland would like EU-level decision on residence permits for Ukrainian men

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 April 2024, 17:59
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Polish government would like the decision on residence permits for Ukrainian men aged 18-60 to be adopted at the European level.

Source: European Pravda with reference to  WNP

Details: Andrzej Szejna, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, was asked at the TVP Info programme about a possibility that the Ukrainian government would ask Poland not to prolong the residence permit for Ukrainian men aged 18-60. "We definitely will not protect military service dodgers," Szejna replied.

He stated that in such a situation he would convince Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski not to prolong these permits. He added that "there is no official position on this matter because there has been no communication between the Ukrainian and Polish governments".

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defence of Poland, was asked about Szejna’s statement during the press conference on 30 April after the government assembly. He confirmed that it was one of the topics on the agenda during the Ministers’ Council.

"If Ukraine turns to us for support or help, we will always provide support and assistance in this case," Kosiniak-Kamysz said. He added that it is very important "that these decisions are adopted at the EU level".

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that "the negotiations between Kyiv and Brussels concerning this issue are ongoing". "The decision on the European level will facilitate full efficiency of this measure, and we are interested in such decisions," he stressed.

Background:

  • Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stressed that Ukraine will not forcibly bring military-age Ukrainian men back from other countries.
  • Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński reported that the Polish government will consider Ukraine's decision to suspend consular services for men aged 18-60 years in the general decision to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens, which is at the preparation stage now.
  • The Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs does not plan to forcibly expel Ukrainian men liable for military service who are legally staying on its territory if their passports are overdue.

mobilisation
