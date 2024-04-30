Estonia will not deport Ukrainian men with expired passports

The Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs does not plan to forcibly expel Ukrainian men liable for military service who are legally staying on its territory if their passports are overdue.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERR, which quoted Anneli Viks, an adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Citizenship and Migration Policy Department

Details: Viks said that mobilisation is an issue that concerns the state and its citizens.

Quote from Viks: "The Ministry of Internal Affairs has no plan for the forced repatriation of Ukrainian citizens legally residing in Estonia who fled because of the war, including Ukrainian citizens who belong to the target group of possible Ukrainian mobilisation."

Details: ERR stated that as of 26 April, 6,500 Ukrainian men aged 18-60 had a residence permit in Estonia on the basis of temporary protection.

Vicks said Ukrainian citizens liable for military service will lose the opportunity to travel if they can no longer exchange their expired passports for new ones at the Ukrainian embassy.

"However, the absence of a valid travel document does not limit the possibility of applying for a residence permit or extending it (including on the basis of temporary protection). The current procedure also allows for identification or confirmation of identity based on other evidence. However, a foreigner cannot apply for a visa in the absence of a valid travel document," Viks said.

As of the end of April, about 31,000 Ukrainian war refugees had a valid residence permit in Estonia on the basis of temporary protection.

Background:

It was reported earlier that Germany would allow Ukrainians with an expired passport to stay.

Earlier, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński announced that the Polish government would consider Ukraine's decision to suspend consular services for men aged 18-60 in extending temporary protection for Ukrainians.

