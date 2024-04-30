First Ukrainian army recruitment centre opens in Kyiv – photo

The first recruiting centre of the Ukrainian army in Kyiv. Photo: Suspilne

On Tuesday 30 April, the first recruitment centre for Ukraine's Defence Forces opened in the capital. It is housed in the administrative service centre (ASC) in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: This is the 18th centre in Ukraine established by the local government to date.

During the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Defence Minister Natalia Kalmykova informed reporters that thousands of positions are available in the new centre in various Defence Forces units.

Quote: "We are not just searching for shooters or sappers. Cooks, programmers, and psychologists – your abilities are important to the Ukrainian army. Thousands of jobs in various units of Ukraine's Defence Forces are available in the new centre."

Details: According to the official, recruitment centres do not issue military summonses. An individual who has freely elected to serve in the state's defence can choose his or her own job and military unit.

Kalmykova said that hundreds of people have applied to recruitment centres, signed contracts with military units, or are being trained at training facilities.

Kalmykova added that recruitment centres are typically located in ASCs because this is where people feel most at ease while receiving administrative services. By the end of May, several dozen more such centres should be opened.

Dmytro Lazutkin, the Ministry of Defence spokesman, stated that both contract service and mobilisation are available.

Quote: "In a recruitment centre, a person who is eligible for military duty is [merely] guided. This does not imply that they will be 'drafted' here and then subjected to whatever happens in the enlistment office. That is, a person gets the necessary support to solve questions about his/her contract concerns as well as military units where they will serve".

Details: Lazutkin further stated that there are virtually no occasions where a person goes through a recruiting centre hoping to join a specific brigade but ends up where the military enlistment office sends him. The system has improved.

Quote: "Such occurrences are isolated and do not reflect the overall mobilisation process. We can claim that these are the moments that arose in the beginning and are now almost non-existent or decreasing in frequency. There is a government decree that states this."

Previously: In early March, 8,520 jobs were opened for Ukrainians as part of the Defence Forces recruitment effort, with 1,245 military units participating in the campaign.

The Ministry of Defence intends to open recruitment centres in all of Ukraine's major cities.

