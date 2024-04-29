All Sections
Stoltenberg reveals his vision for Ukraine's NATO accession in speech in Ukrainian Parliament

Mariia Yemets, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 29 April 2024, 21:08
Stoltenberg reveals his vision for Ukraine's NATO accession in speech in Ukrainian Parliament
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he could not estimate when Ukraine would become a member of NATO, but that day will come, and it is critical that Ukraine be ready for the membership at a time when the partners' political preparedness is high.

Source: Stoltenberg in a speech in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada during his visit to Kyiv on 29 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine has every right to become a member of NATO. "Ukraine’s future is in NATO. And Ukraine will become a member of NATO," he said.

On this phrase, the Ukrainian MPs interrupted him with thunderous applause.

Quote: "I cannot tell you when Ukraine will join. But the work we are doing together now, including on reforms and on the fight against corruption, puts you on an irreversible path to the Alliance. Unlike the EU, an invitation to join NATO comes at the end of the process. My ambition is that together we will make Ukraine so strong, so interoperable and so well prepared that when the time is right Ukraine will become a NATO member straight away. I very much look forward to that day," Stoltenberg added.

In his speech, Stoltenberg also expressed respect for the Ukrainian soldiers deterring Russian aggression, and also stressed that Ukraine's struggle is very important for the whole West, because Ukraine is fighting for common values of the democratic world, while Russia's partners are such global players as the DPRK, Iran and China.

Earlier, Stoltenberg met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among other things, they discussed the secretary general's idea of a €100 billion NATO special fund to support Ukraine.

Stoltenberg also stressed it is crucial that the allies do not delay the delivery of aid to Ukraine and that if Russia were to succeed in Ukraine, the West would have to spend much more on its own defence.

