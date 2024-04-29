All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's potential victory will cost much more than supporting Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Mariia YemetsMonday, 29 April 2024, 17:30
Putin's potential victory will cost much more than supporting Ukraine – Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 29 April, 2024. Photo: Ukraine's President's office

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stressed it is crucial that the allies do not delay the delivery of aid to Ukraine and that if Russia were to succeed in Ukraine, the West would have to spend much more on its own defence.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg noted that during the last meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, it was discussed that Ukraine urgently needs more assistance, and the allies have heard this call, as can be seen from the new aid packages announced over the past week.

Advertisement:

"We have to realise that when we don’t deliver when we delay supplies, it’s about life and death. It has real consequences. This war is not a kind of theoretical thing, it’s something that’s going on 24/7. When we are not delivering as we should, Ukrainians are paying the price," said Stoltenberg.

"Of course, it has a cost to ensure that Ukraine prevails. And there’s always a risk when you are engaged in conflicts like Ukraine is now. But the biggest risk is if President [Russia’s leader – ed.] Putin prevails... Because then we speak about enormously, much bigger amounts of money that NATO Allies have to invest in our security. So supporting Ukraine is the best way to ensure our own security," the NATO Secretary General said.

Background:

  • At the press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "positive results are expected" in the issue of interceptor missiles for the air defence systems currently at Ukraine's disposal, and that Ukraine continues to work with its allies to obtain additional Patriot systems.
  • In addition, Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg also discussed the secretary general's idea of a €100 billion NATO special fund to support Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATO
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
NATO
Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO summit and explains what to expect from it
NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – photo
Russian spies in NATO countries won't deter support for Ukraine – Secretary General Stoltenberg
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: