Russians damage three cafes and shop in Nikopol district – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 April 2024, 18:51
A damaged building in Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces shelled Nikopol district five times and sent three kamikaze drones over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy artillery fired at Nikopol district five times. The troops of the aggressor country fired almost 20 shells. They also sent three kamikaze drones there.

Explosions were heard in the town of Nikopol and the hromadas of Marhanets and Pokrov (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)."

Details: Russian attacks damaged three cafes, a shop, six private houses and several power transmission lines. No people were injured. 

 
