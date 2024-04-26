Russia shells Nikopol, wounding man and 9-year-old child – photo

Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 26 April, injuring a 42-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A damaged residential building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration фото: Дніпропетровська ОВА

Quote: "A 9-year-old boy was injured during the shelling of Nikopol. The child is in moderate condition. Doctors provided the necessary medical care. He will recover at home."

A damaged apartment inside that residential building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 42-year-old man is reported to be injured as well. Also, four five-storey residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in the town.

A damaged residential building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

