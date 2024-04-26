All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia shells Nikopol, wounding man and 9-year-old child – photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 April 2024, 12:36
Russia shells Nikopol, wounding man and 9-year-old child – photo
A damaged residential building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 26 April, injuring a 42-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

 
A damaged residential building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration  
фото: Дніпропетровська ОВА

Quote: "A 9-year-old boy was injured during the shelling of Nikopol. The child is in moderate condition. Doctors provided the necessary medical care. He will recover at home."

Advertisement:
 
A damaged apartment inside that residential building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration  

Details: A 42-year-old man is reported to be injured as well. Also, four five-storey residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in the town.

 
A damaged residential building. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration  

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopolattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians bombard Nikopol district, damaging houses, gas pipeline and power transmission line – photo
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Nikopol district at night, damaging an agricultural company and power lines
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: