Russia shells Nikopol, wounding man and 9-year-old child – photo
Friday, 26 April 2024, 12:36
Russian forces shelled the town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 26 April, injuring a 42-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A 9-year-old boy was injured during the shelling of Nikopol. The child is in moderate condition. Doctors provided the necessary medical care. He will recover at home."
Details: A 42-year-old man is reported to be injured as well. Also, four five-storey residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in the town.
