3 women injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

A woman was injured in Russian attacks on the city of Dnipro on Saturday, 27 April, and another two women sustained injuries in Russian attacks on the Nikopol district, both in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak said that a 59-year-old woman sustained a cut wound in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro; she will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Over the course of today, Russian forces also deployed kamikaze drones 13 times to attack the Nikopol district; the Russians also shelled the area five times and dropped a bomb from a drone. The Nikopol, Myrove, and Pokrovske village hromadas [administrative units designating cities, towns, and villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] all came under Russian attack.

Two women, aged 40 and 88, were injured in the Nikopol district.

Two five-storey residential apartment buildings and nine private houses sustained damage, as did six outbuildings, one of which has caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. The premises of an agricultural firm were also damaged. Damage to a power line has meant that over 300 households have had their power cut off.

