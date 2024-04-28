4 civilians wounded in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts

Four civilians were wounded in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The number of people injured went up after a Russian FPV drone collided with a truck in Vovchansk. Two drivers, aged 53 and 59, were admitted to a hospital.

Two persons were injured at Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast's Mariinka hromada after being attacked (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

In just one day, the Russians fired at Donetsk Oblast’s settlements five times.

A total of 126 persons were evacuated from the front lines, including twelve children.

