All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning in Ukraine's south, explosions rock Odesa

Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 April 2024, 23:54
Air-raid warning in Ukraine's south, explosions rock Odesa
Air alert map: Alerts.in.ua

An air-raid warning was issued in the southern oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 30 April due to a threat of ballistic missiles.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Dumska, a local media outlet in Odesa

Details: At 23:26, the Ukrainian military warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. Residents of Odesa were urged to proceed to shelters immediately. At 23:48, a second attack on Odesa was reported. 

Advertisement:

Suspilne correspondents said several explosions had been heard in the city.

A local Odesa news outlet reported that reconnaissance drones had been shot down over the city. 

There is also information that the windows at Odesa railway station have shattered.

The all-clear was given at 00:17.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air-raid warning
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
air-raid warning
Russians launch missiles on Myrhorod
Air-raid warning issued in Ukrainian oblasts, explosions heard in Cherkasy Oblast
Air-raid warning issued in Ukrainian oblasts: explosions heard in Odesa
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: