Air-raid warning in Ukraine's south, explosions rock Odesa

An air-raid warning was issued in the southern oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 30 April due to a threat of ballistic missiles.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Dumska, a local media outlet in Odesa

Details: At 23:26, the Ukrainian military warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. Residents of Odesa were urged to proceed to shelters immediately. At 23:48, a second attack on Odesa was reported.

Suspilne correspondents said several explosions had been heard in the city.

A local Odesa news outlet reported that reconnaissance drones had been shot down over the city.

There is also information that the windows at Odesa railway station have shattered.

The all-clear was given at 00:17.

