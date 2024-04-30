Air-raid warning in Ukraine's south, explosions rock Odesa
An air-raid warning was issued in the southern oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 30 April due to a threat of ballistic missiles.
Source: Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Dumska, a local media outlet in Odesa
Details: At 23:26, the Ukrainian military warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. Residents of Odesa were urged to proceed to shelters immediately. At 23:48, a second attack on Odesa was reported.
Suspilne correspondents said several explosions had been heard in the city.
A local Odesa news outlet reported that reconnaissance drones had been shot down over the city.
There is also information that the windows at Odesa railway station have shattered.
The all-clear was given at 00:17.
