Air-raid warning issued in Ukrainian oblasts: explosions heard in Odesa

An air-raid warning has been issued in 11 southern, eastern and central Ukrainian oblasts. The media has reported that explosions had been heard in the city of Odesa.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Dumska, a local outlet

Quote from Air Force: "Attention! Threat of missile launches in the oblasts where an air-raid warning has been issued!"

Details: Kiper called on the residents of Odesa to stay in shelters until the all-clear.

Local outlet Dumska reported that several powerful explosions had been heard in Odesa. It was also reported that part of Odesa had been left without electricity.

Updated: The all-clear was given at 07:33. The warning was in effect for a little more than 30 minutes.

