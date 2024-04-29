Russians launch missiles on Myrhorod

An air-raid warning was issued in the northeastern regions on 29 April. The Russians launched missiles heading towards Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 12:12, the Air Force reported a missile from the northeast heading towards Myrhorod through Sumy Oblast.

Later, at 12:16, another missile was reported by the Air Force heading towards Myrhorod from the east.

Currently, the air-raid warning continues in the country's east and north.

Updated: At 12:37, the Air Force gave the all-clear in the aforementioned oblasts. At the same time, there is still a threat of air strikes in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk oblasts.

Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 29 April, fortunately without any strikes or casualties.

