Air-raid warning issued in Ukrainian oblasts, explosions heard in Cherkasy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 April 2024, 06:44
Missiles. Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued in several Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions have been heard in Cherkasy Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Suspilne Cherkasy

Details: At first, an air-raid warning was issued in Poltava and Sumy oblasts due to the threat of missile launches.

Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Kyiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

In addition, the Air Force reported "high-speed targets" flying toward the city of Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast and the city of Cherkasy.

At 06:35, Suspilne reported that sounds similar to explosions were heard in Cherkasy Oblast.

Updated: At 06:42, the all-clear was given in several oblasts.

At 06:44, the Air Force gave the all-clear in all the oblasts.

Subjects: air-raid warningUkraine's Air Force
