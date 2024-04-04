All Sections
Passive protection saves half of Ukrainian energy substations during recent Russian attacks

Economichna PravdaThursday, 4 April 2024, 16:25
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company. Photo: Facebook

Ukrenergo managed to save at least half of its substation equipment during Russia’s recent large-scale attacks thanks to passive protection.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, in a comment to Ukrinform

Details: "The protection has paid off, we have saved at least half of the facilities from destruction during this series of attacks," said Kudrytskyi.

In addition, Ukrenergo plans to further increase its passive protection systems.

"This is not a one-time process, and not a quick one. These are huge structures, the arrangement of which requires huge financial and human resources," explained the CEO.

Background:

On 3 April, Russian troops attacked a solar power plant in the rear for the first time.

During the day, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. In Kharkiv Oblast, a nighttime drone attack damaged the equipment of the power facility. 

