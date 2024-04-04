All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin claims Islamists wouldn't have organised terrorist attack in Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 4 April 2024, 14:59
Putin claims Islamists wouldn't have organised terrorist attack in Russia
Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that Russia cannot be the target of terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists, as there is supposedly "inter-confessional harmony and unity" in the country.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Putin: "Russia cannot be the target of terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists. We have a country that demonstrates a unique example of inter-confessional harmony and unity, interreligious and interethnic unity."

Advertisement:

Details: At the trade union congress, Putin began to argue that the main goal of the organisers of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow was to undermine the unity of the state.

"In this regard, of course, and judging by what the investigation is currently revealing, we have every reason to believe that the main goal of the organisers of the bloody and horrifying terrorist attack in Moscow was to undermine our unity. We can't find any other reasons, and they don't exist," Putin said.

Background:

  • A shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Afterwards, a large fire broke out in the auditorium. The latest reports say 144 people died.
  • The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the shooting incident. However, Russia stubbornly continues to blame Ukraine for the attack, without providing any evidence. Kyiv strongly denies these accusations.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the attack on the Crocus City Hall was carried out by "radical Islamists", but blamed the shooting on "those who are fighting Russia with the hands of the Kyiv regime".
  • On 28 March, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, once again denied Russian leader Vladimir Putin's claims that this terrorist attack was linked to Ukraine.
  • The day before, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed US officials, that two weeks before the attack, the US government had informed Russian officials that Crocus City Hall was a potential target for terrorists. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussiaterrorist attack
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Putin
Putin claims enemies seek to avenge Hitler and Napoleon's unsuccessful campaigns against Russia
Putin appoints new commander of Black Sea Fleet
Putin hints at revenge for terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast and vows to hold organisers accountable
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: