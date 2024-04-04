Chinese Foreign Ministry says there should be no winners and losers in "Ukraine crisis"

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has branded Russia's war against Ukraine a "Ukraine crisis" and said that there "should be no winners and losers".

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a briefing

Details: Wang noted that efforts should be made to defuse and end the "crisis" through negotiations rather than the use of weapons.

Quote: "There should be no winner and loser in a political settlement. Rather, it should be peace that prevails. China will continue to play a constructive role to that end."

Details: The diplomat believes the world cannot criticise China for having "normal relations" with Russia.

Quote: "We did not and will not seek gains from the conflict. Other countries should not smear and attack normal relations between China and Russia, should not undermine the legitimate rights of China and Chinese companies."

Details: The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also noted that China neither started nor has any involvement in the conflict and has never sent weapons or military equipment to either warring party.

Background: In early April, the US warned China not to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. The US Department of State has expressed concern about the strengthening of the partnership between Russia and China, whose leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, are scheduled to meet in China next month.

US President Joe Biden has also urged Xi Jinping to influence Russia and Iran in the context of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

