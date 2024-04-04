All Sections
Russians target Ukrainian solar power plant for the first time

Economichna PravdaThursday, 4 April 2024, 17:48
Solar power plant destroyed during a shelling. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 3 April, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian solar power plant for the first time.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, at a press conference, as reported by Ukrinform 

Quote: "Yesterday, the enemy targeted a solar power plant. This is the first case of a targeted attack on a renewable energy facility, at least as far as I can remember," Kudrytskyi said.

He also stated that this is not an attack within the combat zone, but rather a strike on a facility located deep within the country.

Kudrytskyi also stated that the recent warm weather has caused a decrease in total electricity consumption, so there is no acute shortage in the power system. Simultaneously, solar power plants produce more electricity on a seasonal basis.

Background: 

Due to Russian attacks, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was again powered by a single power line, putting it on the verge of a blackout.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attack
