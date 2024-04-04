Nuclear research facility in Kharkiv loses power due to Russian attack

Stock phoo: Facebook Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology

Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, forcing the nuclear subcritical installation (NSI) Neutron Source to lose its external power supply. It is now powered by generators.

Source: press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine

Quote: "Neutron Source, a nuclear subcritical installation based on subcritical assembly controlled by a linear electron accelerator, lost external power supply today at 08:30 during Russian troops' bombardment of Kharkiv," the report said.

Advertisement:

The emergency power supply system activated emergency diesel generators to support the operation of the installation. The radiation levels at the site remain within normal limits.

Reference: The facility’s purpose is to manufacture medical radionuclides, train nuclear specialists, investigate the properties of subcritical systems, conduct material research and other scientific experiments.

Background:

Due to Russian attacks, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is powered by a single power line on 4 April, putting it on the verge of a blackout.

On 11 March, the Neutron Source was hit by Russian bombardment for the first time.

Support UP or become our patron!