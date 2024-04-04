All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Foreign Secretary urges Europe to put pressure on US House Speaker Johnson over funding for Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 4 April 2024, 21:00
UK Foreign Secretary urges Europe to put pressure on US House Speaker Johnson over funding for Ukraine
David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary. Photo: Getty Images

David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary, has urged his European counterparts to put pressure on Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, to vote on the project containing assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Crucially, we need to get on the phone, or in my case go in person to see Speaker Johnson in the House of Representatives to get that supplemental through," he said.

Advertisement:

He is convinced that European foreign ministers should take an active role in this.

Cameron also urged Europe to redouble its efforts to achieve defence spending of 2% of GDP.

"We need — particularly those who are short on two percent — need to see their prime ministers and presidents and push them to get those budgets," he said.

Background:

  • Johnson said that the US aid package for Ukraine will include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.
  • Mike Turner, chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, said that Johnson has promised to put the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine to a vote after Congress returns from the Easter recess on 9 April.
  • The US Congress’ approval of over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The White House has repeatedly cautioned that this would significantly harm Ukraine’s military efforts on the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: