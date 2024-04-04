UK Foreign Secretary urges Europe to put pressure on US House Speaker Johnson over funding for Ukraine

David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary, has urged his European counterparts to put pressure on Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, to vote on the project containing assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Crucially, we need to get on the phone, or in my case go in person to see Speaker Johnson in the House of Representatives to get that supplemental through," he said.

He is convinced that European foreign ministers should take an active role in this.

Cameron also urged Europe to redouble its efforts to achieve defence spending of 2% of GDP.

"We need — particularly those who are short on two percent — need to see their prime ministers and presidents and push them to get those budgets," he said.

Background:

Johnson said that the US aid package for Ukraine will include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.

Mike Turner, chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, said that Johnson has promised to put the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine to a vote after Congress returns from the Easter recess on 9 April.

The US Congress’ approval of over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The White House has repeatedly cautioned that this would significantly harm Ukraine’s military efforts on the battlefield.

