Head of Ukrainian President's Office reveals results of latest talks between Kyiv and Budapest

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Photo: Yermak on Telegram

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has revealed the results of the new negotiations between the Ukrainian and Hungarian delegations led by Peter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Yermak on Telegram

Details: The meeting was held in online format, with Yermak and his deputies, Deputy Prime Ministers Olha Stefanishyna and Mykhailo Fedorov, Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Yevhen Perebyinis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and others participating from the Ukrainian side. The Hungarian delegation was led by Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

"Out of 11 points proposed by the Hungarian side, five have been agreed upon. There are coordinated positions on the issues of national communities that were worked out and preliminarily documented by working groups. The work is ongoing and will be finalised in the shortest time possible," Yermak stated.

He reported that there had been significant progress in the extension of logistic and transport capacities on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

"For instance, lorries will be allowed to pass through the Luzhanka-Beregsurány checkpoint without weight restriction as early as this month. In addition, a new checkpoint, Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos, will be opened. This will help reduce the queues on the border with Hungary," Andrii Yermak stated.

He added that joint work groups had been formed for each direction of bilateral cooperation, and they had already prepared possible solutions.

Background:

A few days before, Yermak had a phone conversation with Peter Szijjártó, and on Wednesday Szijjártó met with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba reported following the meeting that he expected "constructive developments" in relations with Hungary. His Hungarian counterpart also mentioned "the steps to restore mutual trust".

On 4 April, Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Ukraine had fulfilled Hungary’s demands, made during the meeting in Uzhhorod at the end of January, to unblock the eighth tranche of €500 million to the European Peace Fund.

