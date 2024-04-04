Ukraine's foreign minister says Ukraine has taken steps to ensure Hungary unblocks tranche to European Peace Facility

Ukraine has responded to demands presented by Hungary during a meeting in the city of Uzhhorod in late January, in order to unblock the eighth tranche of €500 million to the European Peace Facility.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting with journalists after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Brussels on 4 April, in response to a question from European Pravda

Details: Asked to comment on the meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó held on 3 April, Kuleba said they "could be said to have held a mini-expert, or at least intergovernmental, dialogue".

"There is one issue that has been hanging in the air for a long time. That is Hungary's blocking of the eighth tranche to the European Peace Facility in the amount of €500 million," he said.

Kuleba added that Kyiv has taken the necessary steps to lift the blockade.

"There is a Ukrainian response to the 11 points that Hungary handed over to us in Uzhhorod. We are ready to move [forward], and experts continue to work to resolve these 11 points," Kuleba explained.

Background:

The EU has been providing military assistance to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility, which reimburses member states for weapons provided to Ukraine, since 2022.

Funding is provided in tranches that can be blocked by individual member states. In recent months, this has been done by Hungary, which refused to approve a €500 million replenishment of the European Peace Facility under various pretexts.

At the same time, EU foreign ministers made a final decision in March to allocate an additional €5 billion for military support for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.

