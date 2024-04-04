All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister says Ukraine has taken steps to ensure Hungary unblocks tranche to European Peace Facility

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 April 2024, 17:51
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has responded to demands presented by Hungary during a meeting in the city of Uzhhorod in late January, in order to unblock the eighth tranche of €500 million to the European Peace Facility.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting with journalists after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Brussels on 4 April, in response to a question from European Pravda

Details: Asked to comment on the meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó held on 3 April, Kuleba said they "could be said to have held a mini-expert, or at least intergovernmental, dialogue".

"There is one issue that has been hanging in the air for a long time. That is Hungary's blocking of the eighth tranche to the European Peace Facility in the amount of €500 million," he said.

Kuleba added that Kyiv has taken the necessary steps to lift the blockade.

"There is a Ukrainian response to the 11 points that Hungary handed over to us in Uzhhorod. We are ready to move [forward], and experts continue to work to resolve these 11 points," Kuleba explained.

Background: 

  • The EU has been providing military assistance to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility, which reimburses member states for weapons provided to Ukraine, since 2022.
  • Funding is provided in tranches that can be blocked by individual member states. In recent months, this has been done by Hungary, which refused to approve a €500 million replenishment of the European Peace Facility under various pretexts.
  • At the same time, EU foreign ministers made a final decision in March to allocate an additional €5 billion for military support for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.

