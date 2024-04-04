All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses strengthening cooperation with his Bulgarian counterpart

Mariia YemetsThursday, 4 April 2024, 23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses strengthening cooperation with his Bulgarian counterpart
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs with Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel in Brussels. Photo: Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke about his meeting with Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel in Brussels, emphasising the importance of cooperation between Kyiv and Sofia in maintaining regional security.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that the conversation was meaningful and focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Bulgaria.

"I asked Mariya to convey our gratitude to the Bulgarian parliament for taking decisions in support of Ukraine. Strong Ukrainian-Bulgarian partnership is important to maintain regional stability, strengthen Black Sea security, and preserve long-term peace in Europe," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said. 

Background:

  • Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev stated on 14 March that the Bulgarian side had completed the shipment of all armoured personnel carriers (APC) promised to Ukraine last year.
  • Bulgaria is currently awaiting early parliamentary elections following the failure of coalition parties to form a new government based on prime minister rotation agreements.

