Ukraine proposes to include air transit ban in sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Ukraine has proposed to ban air transit to Russia and Belarus as part of the sanctions policy.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė

Details: "Today we would like to propose a new initiative, new sanctions – a ban on air transit to the russian federation and belarus. This initiative is aimed at limiting the economic potential of the aggressor and increasing the sanctions pressure on the enemy," the prime minister explained.

In addition, the prime minister stressed that the January agreement among the Baltic states regarding the unified implementation of sanctions enhances their effectiveness and efficiency.

Background: Japan will expand its ban on exports to Russia to include 164 additional industrial products, such as lithium-ion batteries, gas pipes and engine oil.

