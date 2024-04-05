All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine proposes to include air transit ban in sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Economichna PravdaFriday, 5 April 2024, 18:46
Ukraine proposes to include air transit ban in sanctions against Russia and Belarus
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukrainian government

Ukraine has proposed to ban air transit to Russia and Belarus as part of the sanctions policy.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė

Details: "Today we would like to propose a new initiative, new sanctions – a ban on air transit to the russian federation and belarus. This initiative is aimed at limiting the economic potential of the aggressor and increasing the sanctions pressure on the enemy," the prime minister explained.

Advertisement:

In addition, the prime minister stressed that the January agreement among the Baltic states regarding the unified implementation of sanctions enhances their effectiveness and efficiency.

Background: Japan will expand its ban on exports to Russia to include 164 additional industrial products, such as lithium-ion batteries, gas pipes and engine oil.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: