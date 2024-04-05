All Sections
Iryna KutielievaFriday, 5 April 2024, 18:58
Unrecognised Transnistria says unknown drone attacked its military unit – video
Screenshot: video by the Transnistrian "state-run" channel Pervii Pridnestrovskii

The so-called Ministry of State Security of unrecognised Transnistria has claimed that a drone supposedly attacked a military unit in the region [Transnistria is a breakaway state internationally recognised as part of Moldova – ed.].

Source: video of the incident disseminated by the Transnistrian "state-run" channel Pervii Pridnestrovskii (lit. the First Transnistrian)

Details: The "authorities" of the region claimed that a kamikaze drone had attacked a military unit in the Rîbnița district at 14:35 on 5 April.

"It [the UAV] targeted a radar station, which sustained minor damage; no casualties occurred. An investigative team is working at the scene. A criminal case has been initiated," so-called Transnistrian officials said.

Background:

  • On 17 March, Transnistrian media reported an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol.
  • Transnistrian media claimed that the explosion resulted from a UAV attack. However, the Moldovan authorities analysed the video footage of the incident and concluded that the video of the "terrorist attack" contained obvious elements of video editing.
  • Reports suggest that the North Atlantic Alliance is monitoring the threat posed to Chișinău by Russia in view of the recent developments in Moldova's Transnistrian region.

Subjects: TransnistriaMoldova
