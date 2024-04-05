Unrecognised Transnistria says unknown drone attacked its military unit – video

The so-called Ministry of State Security of unrecognised Transnistria has claimed that a drone supposedly attacked a military unit in the region [Transnistria is a breakaway state internationally recognised as part of Moldova – ed.].

Source: video of the incident disseminated by the Transnistrian "state-run" channel Pervii Pridnestrovskii (lit. the First Transnistrian)

Details: The "authorities" of the region claimed that a kamikaze drone had attacked a military unit in the Rîbnița district at 14:35 on 5 April.

"It [the UAV] targeted a radar station, which sustained minor damage; no casualties occurred. An investigative team is working at the scene. A criminal case has been initiated," so-called Transnistrian officials said.

Background:

On 17 March, Transnistrian media reported an explosion and fire on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol.

Transnistrian media claimed that the explosion resulted from a UAV attack. However, the Moldovan authorities analysed the video footage of the incident and concluded that the video of the "terrorist attack" contained obvious elements of video editing.

Reports suggest that the North Atlantic Alliance is monitoring the threat posed to Chișinău by Russia in view of the recent developments in Moldova's Transnistrian region.

