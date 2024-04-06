All Sections
Air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 05:10
An air defence mobile firing group, Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

Russian attack UAVs were detected in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 April. Air defence assets and personnel were responding to the attack there.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Russians are attacking the country with both Shahed attack UAVs and missiles. An air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts.

Background

  • Around midnight on the night of 5-6 April, the Russians launched several groups of attack drones at Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

