Air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast
Saturday, 6 April 2024, 05:10
Russian attack UAVs were detected in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 April. Air defence assets and personnel were responding to the attack there.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The Russians are attacking the country with both Shahed attack UAVs and missiles. An air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts.
Background:
- Around midnight on the night of 5-6 April, the Russians launched several groups of attack drones at Ukraine.
