Air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

Russian attack UAVs were detected in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 April. Air defence assets and personnel were responding to the attack there.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Russians are attacking the country with both Shahed attack UAVs and missiles. An air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts.

Advertisement:

Background:

Around midnight on the night of 5-6 April, the Russians launched several groups of attack drones at Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!