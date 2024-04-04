All Sections
Shahed drone wreckage found in Moldova – photo

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 April 2024, 18:22
Shahed drone wreckage found in Moldova – photo
Stock photo: Getty Images

The wreckage of a Shahed drone has been found in the south of Moldova, 500 m away from the border with Ukraine. Russia usually uses such drones for its attacks.

Source: Border Police of Moldova, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "At about 14:15, a drone wreckage with the inscription Geran-2 on its wing was found near the village of Etulia in the Vulcăneşti district."

Photo: Border Police of Moldova

The Moldovan border guards reported that the wreckage was found about 500 m from the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.

The site where the wreckage was found was cordoned off. Special services arrived at the scene.

"Currently, the wreckage is being analysed by experts who have not detected any risks so far," the border guards added.

Background:

  • Last Friday, the Ministry of Defence of Romania reported that the wreckage of a Shahed drone was found in Romanian territory near the Danube River and the border with Ukraine.
  • Earlier, a Russian missile violated Polish airspace during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March at 04:23. The missile reportedly entered Polish airspace near the village of Osierdów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was there for 39 seconds.

Subjects: MoldovaShahed dronewar
