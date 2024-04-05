All Sections
Russians launch Shahed drones in Ukraine's south twice at night and struck eastern regions with ballistic missiles

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 5 April 2024, 03:36
Russians launch Shahed drones in Ukraine's south twice at night and struck eastern regions with ballistic missiles
Photo: Getty images

Ukraine’s Air Force recorded a group of attack UAVs from the Black Sea toward Odesa Oblast (the city of Zatoka), and an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile use on the night of 4-5 April.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv Oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile use.

Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Poltava Oblast.

At 03:50, UAVs were recorded in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast, heading north.

Local media reported that explosions were heard during an air-raid warning in Odesa Oblast.

At 04:24, the all-clear was given.

Background:

  • The Russians launched Shahed drones from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 4-5 April. An air-raid warning was in effect for about two hours.

Subjects: dronesShahed dronewar
