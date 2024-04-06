All Sections
Ukraine's mobile fire group shot down Russian Kalibr missile at night

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 14:27
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

A mobile Defence Forces fire group downed a Russian Kalibr cruise missile during a Russian attack on the night of 5-6 April. 

Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of Public Relations Service of Ukraine's Air Force, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "Mobile groups yielded excellent results...

Our mobile groups successfully destroyed one Kalibr cruise missile.

This is not the first time our mobile groups have produced excellent results.

They sometimes use Stinger-type MANPADS or other weapons provided by international partners."

Details: Yevlash stated that the Russians launched drones from the south and north that night.

Previously: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk showed the combat capabilities of mobile fire groups in Kherson Oblast, which shot down six Russian kamikaze drones on the night of 5-6 April.

