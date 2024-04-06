Ukraine's mobile fire group shot down Russian Kalibr missile at night
A mobile Defence Forces fire group downed a Russian Kalibr cruise missile during a Russian attack on the night of 5-6 April.
Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of Public Relations Service of Ukraine's Air Force, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "Mobile groups yielded excellent results...
Our mobile groups successfully destroyed one Kalibr cruise missile.
This is not the first time our mobile groups have produced excellent results.
They sometimes use Stinger-type MANPADS or other weapons provided by international partners."
Details: Yevlash stated that the Russians launched drones from the south and north that night.
Previously: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk showed the combat capabilities of mobile fire groups in Kherson Oblast, which shot down six Russian kamikaze drones on the night of 5-6 April.
