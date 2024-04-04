All Sections
Ukrainian forces could not shoot down all Shahed UAVs approaching Kharkiv due to city's proximity to Russian border

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 April 2024, 12:30
Illia Yevlash. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian Defence Forces could not destroy all the Shahed loitering munitions that the Russians sent across Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 April due to Kharkiv’s proximity to the Russian border.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of Public Relations Service of Ukraine's Air Force, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "A large group of Shaheds was spotted today around 01:00 – about 10 attack UAVs entered Kharkiv Oblast from Russia and headed directly towards the city.

A little later, another group of Shaheds was also spotted coming from Mykolaiv Oblast and heading to Kharkiv Oblast through a number of oblasts. Unfortunately, due to the proximity to the border with the Russian Federation, all drones from the first group, which was one of the largest of the night, could not be shot down.

We see this cynical tactic of the enemy as they continue to launch attacks involving various types of weapons, including guided bombs and drones, to put pressure on the civilian population.

This cannot be anything other than psychological pressure, as such attacks serve absolutely no (military) purpose, but rather target civilian infrastructure and civilians."

Details: Yevlash added that Ukraine needs more air defence systems capable of effectively combating kamikaze drones, such as German-made Gepards.

Background:

  • Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 3-4 April, 11 of which were downed.
  • A total of four strikes on civilian infrastructure by Russian Shahed drones have been recorded in Kharkiv. The attack claimed the lives of 4 people and left 12 more injured. In addition, one man was rescued from under the rubble.

Subjects: Shahed droneKharkiv OblastUkraine's Air Force
Shahed drone
