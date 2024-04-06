Ukraine's Air Force Commander shows video of air defence shooting down Russian UAVs in Kherson Oblast
Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk has shown the combat capabilities of mobile fire groups in Kherson Oblast, which shot down six Russian kamikaze drones on the night of 5-6 April.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram
Quote: "On the night of 5-6 April 2024, six Shaheds were downed by mobile fire groups of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade!
The video shows the combat work of Kherson brigade soldiers against enemy assault UAVs. Thank you, warriors!"
Details: At the same time, the State Border Guard Service reports that Sea Guard border guards shot down a cruise missile at night in Odesa Oblast, causing it to explode over the sea.
Previously: On the night of 5-6 April, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack UAVs and six missiles of various types. Air defence assets and personnel shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.
Support UP or become our patron!