Zelenskyy comments on possibility of Russian offensive from Belarus or toward Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kharkiv is well-protected from a possible Russian land assault, and that disinformation is at the root of discussion about Russian plans to capture the city.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview broadcast on Saturday, 6 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As of today, Kharkiv is protected. Not from the sky – we’ll return to the issue of an air defence shield for Kharkiv later. But Kharkiv is not under threat when it comes to defence fortification and our forces’ [combat readiness].

Advertisement:

The Russians aren’t hiding that it’s a highly desirable target for them. The entire east of [Ukraine], and more than the east, also the south, and cities like Kharkiv and Kramatorsk are their desirable targets, that much is clear. But we are currently protecting Kharkiv Oblast with utmost confidence."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is seeing Russia amassing its reserves.

"Let’s be honest, these are not singular information operations: they have a very streamlined and professional disinformation agenda. They really do transfer forces from one front to the other, then film them, take pictures of them, they have satellite images and different kinds of footage, and then they share this information via their Western partners, via Western media and Ukrainian media. We don’t even know we’re helping them. Of course, Ukrainian media don’t want to be implicated in this, but we have to admit that the Russians are using our media and our Telegram channels to share all this. Sometimes we’re the ones helping spread the panic. We have to very carefully check all information, every little detail. I’m not trying to comfort anyone, we’re still at war, but there’s no need to exaggerate," Zelenskyy said.

When asked about a possible Russian offensive from Belarus, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine currently has no evidence that this was a real threat: "Regarding strategy, we currently see no evidence of [relevant] plans, threats, or capacity in Belarus."

He also said that Russia has to be aware that Ukraine is creating secure defences on the northern front.

"It’s not a secret that we’re constructing defence fortifications. The Russians and the Belarusians, or the Russians in Belarus, have to know that yes, we have defence fortifications, we have three powerful lines of defence, and we have forces deployed here. They have to know that we have ‘dragon’s teeth’ and anti-tank moats here, none of this is secret. They know this thanks to their modern equipment, but there’s no need for us to hide it, because they have to know that they’ll be met with resistance. The people of Chernihiv Oblast, for example, also have to know that we have strong defences," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Meduza, a Russian media outlet based in Latvia, cited sources close to Kremlin and reported that Russian "political elites" think it is possible that Russia and its ruler Vladimir Putin might try to capture Kharkiv and gradually end the so-called "special military operation" [as the Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.].

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military is carrying out large-scale work on fortification of territories where Russian forces may launch an offensive. He has also said that an attack on Kharkiv would be a fatal mistake for Russia.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that despite continuous Russian attacks on Kharkiv, neither the city officials, nor the military deem evacuation of civilians necessary at this time.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said that Russia is trying to sow panic in Ukraine by evoking the scenarios of a new Kharkiv offensive.

Support UP or become our patron!