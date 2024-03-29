If Russians move on Kharkiv again, it will become fatal for them – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the military is carrying out large-scale work on fortification of territories where the Russians may launch an offensive. He has also expressed the opinion that a possible attack on Kharkiv would be a fatal mistake for Russia.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: A number of Western media outlets stated that Kharkiv is once again under the threat of a Russian offensive. The journalist asked Syrskyi to assess how real this threat is.

Advertisement:

Quote from Syrskyi: "We cannot ignore any information about the enemy's preparations for offensive actions, so we are taking all measures to respond to such a possibility in a relevant way. Today, we are carrying out a large range of works to fortify our territories and positions, installing a comprehensive system of barriers, and planning actions of our troops in the event of such an attack.

We already have experience of combat operations in Kharkiv Oblast, we managed to ‘calculate’ the actions of the enemy and liberate a large part of Kharkiv Oblast. It was then that the Russian front collapsed significantly. If the Russians move on there again, Kharkiv will become a fatal city for them."

Details: Nevertheless, Syrskyi noted that, of course, each military operation is unique in its own way, and it would not be possible to simply use an arbitrary copy in the next situation at the front line under any circumstances. Syrskyi added that modern warfare is a mathematical problem with hundreds of variables, in which each component can be crucial.

Background:

Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing sources close to the Kremlin, wrote that Russian "political elites" are not ruling out that Russia and its ruler Vladimir Putin will try to capture Kharkiv and gradually end the so-called special military operation [as Russian officials call the war against Ukraine – ed.].

The Centre for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defence Council said that the information about Russian preparations for an offensive on Kharkiv was part of a hostile "fear propaganda" campaign and was not true.

