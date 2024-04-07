All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovak presidential election won by ally of anti-Ukrainian Prime Minister Fico

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 7 April 2024, 09:22
Slovak presidential election won by ally of anti-Ukrainian Prime Minister Fico
Peter Pellegrini. Photo: Tompos Márton on Twitter (Х)

Peter Pellegrini, the speaker of parliament and coalition partner of anti-Ukrainian Prime Minister Robert Fico, has won in the second round of the Slovak presidential election held on Saturday, 6 April.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Pellegrini defeated pro-Western career diplomat and former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok with 53.12% of the vote. Korčok received 46.87%.

Advertisement:

Korčok conceded defeat late on Saturday night, saying he was disappointed and depressed, "but as an athlete, I have to respect the result."

Pellegrini, a former head of the Slovak government, will replace liberal President Zuzana Čaputová.

After his victory, Fico and his allies will consolidate power and control the Slovak parliament, government and president’s office.

The liberal, pro-Western opposition accuses Pellegrini, as head of the Voice coalition party, of having tacitly allowed Fico to destroy the criminal justice system, in particular by abolishing the Special Prosecutor's Office, which was created to investigate serious corruption and economic crimes.

After Čaputová resigns in June, there will no longer be a single high-ranking official in Slovakia who unconditionally supports Kyiv's military support and efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The results of the first round were unexpectedly positive for Ivan Korčok. Polls had given Pellegrini a lower chance of winning.

Research data published a few days before the second round predicted a victory for Peter Pellegrini.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: