Peter Pellegrini, the speaker of parliament and coalition partner of anti-Ukrainian Prime Minister Robert Fico, has won in the second round of the Slovak presidential election held on Saturday, 6 April.

Details: Pellegrini defeated pro-Western career diplomat and former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok with 53.12% of the vote. Korčok received 46.87%.

Korčok conceded defeat late on Saturday night, saying he was disappointed and depressed, "but as an athlete, I have to respect the result."

Pellegrini, a former head of the Slovak government, will replace liberal President Zuzana Čaputová.

After his victory, Fico and his allies will consolidate power and control the Slovak parliament, government and president’s office.

The liberal, pro-Western opposition accuses Pellegrini, as head of the Voice coalition party, of having tacitly allowed Fico to destroy the criminal justice system, in particular by abolishing the Special Prosecutor's Office, which was created to investigate serious corruption and economic crimes.

After Čaputová resigns in June, there will no longer be a single high-ranking official in Slovakia who unconditionally supports Kyiv's military support and efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The results of the first round were unexpectedly positive for Ivan Korčok. Polls had given Pellegrini a lower chance of winning.

Research data published a few days before the second round predicted a victory for Peter Pellegrini.

