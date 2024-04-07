Explosions rock Odesa
Sunday, 7 April 2024, 10:40
Explosions occurred in the city of Odesa on the morning of 7 April, media reports have indicated.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: No air-raid warning has been issued in the oblast. Air defence operations against Russian reconnaissance drones are likely underway.
Meanwhile, air-raid warnings have been issued in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts as there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks.
