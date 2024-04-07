Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 6-7 April, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 April

Quote: "Russian invaders attacked Ukraine once again last night, using 17 Shahed UAVs. Ukrainian air defence personnel and assets destroyed all the attack drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed a total of 57 times over the past 24 hours.

The Russians launched a total of 10 missile strikes and 88 airstrikes and bombarded the Ukrainian positions and populated areas 71 times with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian artillery fire targeted over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained a military presence in the border areas, conducted sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to vulnerable areas, and increased the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted no offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the village of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka, where Russian troops, supported by aircraft, sought to break through Ukrainian defences 21 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians made five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 14 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and one Russian anti-aircraft missile system over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one UAV command post, one artillery piece and one electronic warfare station.

Support UP or become our patron!