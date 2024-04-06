All Sections
Ukraine developing weapons against guided bombs – Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 20:53
A KAB-500 guided bomb unit. Photo: Rosoboronexport

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is developing a weapon against Russian guided aerial bombs, but he did not specify what kind of weapon it was.

Source: Zelenskyy on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Zelenskyy: "At the moment, there is only one format [of counteraction] against the KABs (guided bombs – ed.) – it's air defence: you shoot down fighter jets, you shoot down launchers. And it worked – several dozen times.

We understand how air defence systems operate, and Russia is very afraid of this. 

We are developing another weapon against the KABs, a domestic one, but I won't say what it is, if I may."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the third option against the KABs is fighter jets, but they are not enough, so the defence must be combined.

The Ukrainian President noted that the number of planes promised by the West to Ukraine is about 10% of what it needs.

Previously: Forbes suggested that the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in shooting down 10 Russian military aircraft in 10 days is linked to the use of expensive foreign missiles such as Patriot and NASAMS, as well as Russia’s "fog of war" brought on by the loss of a third of their Beriev A-50 AWACS aircraft.

