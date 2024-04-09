Ukraine and Denmark to cooperate in the field of biogas

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark have entered into agreements on partnerships in renewable energy sources, with a special emphasis on biogas.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: This issue will be included in the Ukraine-Denmark Energy Partnership Programme (UDEPP). The document was signed by ministers German Halushchenko and Lars Aagaard during a meeting in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Denmark and Ukraine have been cooperating in the energy sector for 10 years, starting with wind energy, renewable energy and energy efficiency. Now another component has been added – biogas. There are many Danish companies that are ready to join cooperation with Ukraine in this area," said Lars Aagaard, Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities.

Halushchenko said it is important to start implementing relevant projects now.

"Over the years of cooperation with Denmark, we have managed to launch a number of important projects in the areas of renewable energy, smart grid development and expert support in the process of integrating Ukrainian energy markets into European ones. Therefore, we are pleased to further expand our partnership with our Danish counterparts," said the minister of energy of Ukraine.

During the meeting, ministers also discussed the implementation of other cooperation programmes, including the study of Danish experience in developing the energy sector by Ukrainian experts within the energy modelling programme, added the ministry.

Support UP or become our patron!

